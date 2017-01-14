At least 16 flights were affected due to a radar failure at Lucknow airport on Saturday, January 14.

All affected flights have been diverted to a nearby airport.

At least two flights — Jet Airways flight 9W 755 Delhi - Lucknow and 9W 756 Lucknow - Delhi — have been cancelled due to the technical issue.

All flight services from/to Lucknow have been suspended till further orders.

"We are doing our best to repair DVOR as soon as possible. No international flights have been affected as of now," Lucknow Airport Director PK Srivastava told ANI.

16 flights affected due to Radar failure at Lucknow airport, diverted to a nearby airport. — ANI (@ANI_news) January 14, 2017

More details are awaited.