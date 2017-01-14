jet airways civil aviation domestic air traffic data dgca q2 results share price rcs rcf udan spicejet interglobe aviation indigo india fund full service airasia india
At least 16 flights were affected due to a radar failure at Lucknow airport on Saturday, January 14.

All affected flights have been diverted to a nearby airport.

At least two flights — Jet Airways flight 9W 755 Delhi - Lucknow and 9W 756 Lucknow - Delhi — have been cancelled due to the technical issue.

All flight services from/to Lucknow have been suspended till further orders.

"We are doing our best to repair DVOR as soon as possible. No international flights have been affected as of now," Lucknow Airport Director PK Srivastava told ANI.

More details are awaited.

