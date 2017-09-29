As many as 15 people were reportedly killed in a stampede at Elphinstone Road in Mumbai on Friday. It took place at the foot of an overbridge which links Elphinstone Road and Parel suburban railway stations. The stampede took place around 11 am.

Initial reports suggested that more than 20 people were injured in this incident. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) disaster management unit has said that "required agencies have been mobilised," according to Indian Express.

Of the injured 20 people have serious injuries, rest have minor injuries. Can't comment more right now: Niket Kaushik,GRP Commissioner

Elphinstone Road is usually crowded during peak hours owing to the several office-goers around that time. The station on Western Line of Mumbai suburban rail network connects Parel station on the central line.

Rescue operations are underway.

(More details awaited)