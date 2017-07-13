External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday promised swift aid to the Najran region of Saudi Arabia, after a massive fire killed at least 10 Indian nationals.

Swaraj tweeted on Thursday confirming the death of 10 Indians, and said that the Indian staff would leave for Saudi Arabia by the first available flight.

I am aware of the fire tragedy in Najran in which we have lost 10 Indian nationals and six injured are in the hospital. /1 https://t.co/feOTqPnn2E — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 12, 2017

At least 11 people were killed and six were injured after a fire broke out in a windowless house in Saudi Arabia's Najran region.

"I have spoken to Consul General Jeddah. Najran is 900 Kms from Jeddah. Our staff is rushing by the first flight available," Swaraj said in consecutive tweets.

Swaraj assured people that Mohammed Noor Rahman Sheikh, the Indian consul general in Saudi Arabia, is in touch with the governor of Najran, Prince Jluwi bin Abdelaziz bin Musaed.

Swaraj added that she has spoken to the Consul General Jeddah about the issue.

The civil defence in the southern province of Najran tweeted saying that firefighters have put out the blaze and that 11 people died of asphyxiation.

"Firefighters put out a blaze in an old house lacking windows for ventilation."

"Eleven people died of asphyxiation, and six others were injured," the civil defence said in a tweet.

The Najran governor has ordered formation of a committee to investigate the incident, according to Arab News reports.