Amid reports of Chinese troop deployment at the Doklam border in Nathu La, Sikkim, the Indian Army has decided to upgrade the infrastructure at the country's border with China in various states, especially in Uttarakhand. The plan was approved at the army's commanders' conference in New Delhi.

The expansion plan includes road construction in the area that leads up to the Uttarakhand border to make the region more accessible for the army. "The issues that were highlighted during the conference related to infrastructure and capability development along the borders," the Indian Express quoted Lt General Vijay Singh as saying.

He also explained that the army studied and planned a few changes to the existing infrastructure in the region to enhance the accessibility and facilities. In tune, more funds will now be allotted to the Border Roads Organisations, which is in charge of building roads and infrastructure in this region and other similar terrain.

The Uttarakhand border has in the past seen the presence of Chinese troops. The PLA had, in July, briefly infiltrated into India through the Barahoti region of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. "On both occasions [on July 15 and July 25] about 15-20 Chinese soldiers transgressed into the territory at Barahoti that India and China lay claim upon. The soldiers stayed there for a while and returned," a source told the daily. It was also said that such transgressions in the area were commonplace.

Apart from Uttarakhand, the army will also enhance the infrastructure in a few other regions. "To that end, four passes — Niti, Lipu lekh, Thang La 1, and Tsangchokla — will be connected by 2020 on priority," Singh added.

The decision comes after the Doklam region has seen quite some Chinese activities in the last few days. It has earlier been said that China's People's Liberation Army has once again started expanding roads at the Indo-China border in Doklam – about 10 kilometers from the previous site – and Bhutan too has now spoken about the Chinese Army's activities in the region.

In tune, the kingdom has taken up the matter with the Chinese mission in New Delhi. Bhutan ambassador to India Vetsop Namgyel met Luo Zhaohui, his Chinese counterpart, and spoke about the presence of the PLA at the plateau and the activities it has been carrying out, reported the Times of India.

Beijing has been upgrading and widening the existing routes in the region, but considering the area is not too close to the Indian border, New Delhi hasn't raised an objection to it yet.

"The PLA is now using the construction material and bulldozers it had brought to the face-off site at Doklam to improve the road it built in the region some years ago," a source told the Times of India.

"China is reinforcing its claim on the Doklam territory (India backs Bhutan's claim on it) by upgrading the road around 10-km north and east of the earlier face-off site. The PLA has been controlling the road for some years and regularly sends patrols to the area."