Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez are set to entertain you in David Dhawan's Judwaa 2. They are making headlines as a video of them locking lips have been doing the rounds on the Internet.

Varun and Jacqueline are seen to be involved in a wild kiss in the video, which has been leaked from the sets of Judwaa 2. It is one of the scenes that have been shot and someone has recorded the scene and shared it online.

People seemed disappointed who have shared it on social media. One of them wrote: "Not sure if Varun - Jacqueline are kissing or eating each other's face."

David Dhawan's movie is a sequel to Salman Khan's 1997 film Judwaa, in which he was in double role as Raja and Prem. Similarly, Varun will also play dual characters – one will be the badass and other will be the gentleman.

Jacqueline and Taapsee Pannu are Varun's heroines as Karisma Kapoor and Rambha were of Salman's in the original. After watching the leaked video, it looks like Jackie will get in the shoes of Karisma's character.

Watch the leaked video of Judwaa 2 here:

On the other hand, Salman has joined the Judwaa 2 team. The superstar will appear in a guest appearance in the upcoming flick. There were reports that Karisma will also do a cameo in it, but nothing has been officially announced yet.