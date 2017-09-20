There has been huge anticipation around Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming magnum opus Padmavati ever since the project went on floors.

And the film's lead actors Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor decided to add more fuel to the fire by teasing fans with a poster along with a hashtag which says Deepika's first look will be out on Thursday, September 21.

But it looks like the social media army has already crossed zeroed in on Deepika's royal look as Rani Padmavati.

A picture showing Deepika Padukone adorned in a golden-yellow sari wearing heavy gold jewellery surfaced online just hours ago, and has since then gone viral on the internet.

While there is no confirmation or proof of its authencity, it is being said that the viral picture showing Deepika as a royal is from a recent photoshoot.

Padmavati unites the romantic jodi of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh for the third time after Goliyon Ki Rasleela - Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani.

The role of Rani Padmini of Chittorgarh will be played by the former and the latter will be seen playing the role of Emperor Alauddin Khilji, who is obsessed with the queen's beauty.

According to recent buzz, Ranveer will be seen romancing Neerja actor Jim Sarbh, who will be seen playing the role of Alauddin Khilji's chief advisor Malik Kafur.

Shahid Kapoor, on the other hand, will be seen playing Deepika's on-screen husband Raja Rawal Ratan Singh. He was recently seen prepping for his role and has learnt sword fighting techniques for it.

While fans are eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse at the first look of Deepika as Rani Padmini, the film is slated to release on November 17, 2017.