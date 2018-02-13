Sony is gearing up for the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2018 (MWC) trade show where it will be seen launching a bunch of smartphones including the, the Xperia XZ 2 Pro and the Xperia XZ2. The Japanese electronics giant has scheduled its launch event for the first day of the four-day-long exposition - February 26.

The event is slated to begin at 8:30 AM CET, so it looks like Sony will be the first smartphone maker to kick-start the event. Meanwhile, an Irish telecom operator accidentally revealed the Xperia XZ2 recently.

The Xperia XZ2 will be succeeding Sony's 2017 flagship Xperia XZ1(REVIEW). And now, a new Sony Xperia smartphone with model number H8266 has been spotted on AnTuTu benchmark. And if reports are to be believed, the H8266 is the none other than Sony Xperia XZ2.

The benchmark listing of Sony H8266 aka Sony Xperia XZ2 reveals some of the device's key specifications.

As per the listing, the Xperia XZ2 (Sony H8266) runs on Android 8.0 Oreo operating system. It is powered by Qualcomm's latest flagship Snapdragon 845 chipset SoC along with Adreno 630 GPU. The device packs 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage.

Besides, the listing also reveals that the Xperia XZ2 features an HD+ display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels, which indicates that it will be an 18:9 panel. However, the listing does not give out any information about the screen size, the battery capacity, and the camera resolution.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that the H8266 has been leaked. The Sony H8266 was earlier spotted on a GeekBench benchmark listing in December last year. The device had scored 2393 points in the single-core test and 8300 points in the multi-core test.

The GeekBench listing had revealed the same set of specs as the latest AnTuTu listing - 4GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core chipset clocked at 1.77GHz and running Oreo operating system. So, it's safe to assume that the specs are legit.

That said, the hardware specs on the yet-to-be-announced Sony Xperia XZ2 look quite impressive, especially the fact that the device packs the latest and greatest Snapdragon 845 chipset, which would also be powering other upcoming flagships like Samsung Galaxy S9 and Xiaomi Mi 7.

And although the choice of processor suggests that the Xperia XZ2 will be a very powerful device indeed, but Sony has another much more impressive device lined up for MWC 2018 - the Sony Xperia XZ2 Pro, which had a brief sighting in an HTML benchmark test recently. A leaked screenshot of the HTML benchmark test shows the device codenamed as Sony H8116.

Like the Xperia XZ2, the Xperia XZ2 Pro is also powered by the Snapdragon 845 chipset, but it is expected to be sport the world's first 4K OLED display on a smartphone. The benchmark test also reveals that the XZ2 Pro will run the latest Android 8.1.0 Oreo version.

Other rumored specs include: Dual rear cameras (18MP +12MP), 6GB RAM with 64GB or 128GB storage, 13MP front camera, and a 3420mAh battery.