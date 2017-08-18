Samsung's device brochure understood to be of the Galaxy Note8 has leaked in Australia, a week before the official launch.

Local blog Ausdroid has posted the Galaxy Note8 leaflet online confirming several marquee features of the device. As rumoured, Samsung's upcoming flagship is confirmed to come with dual-camera. Though there is no particular mention of the megapixel count, it is said to have 2x optical zoom feature.

Other attributes that find a mention in the prospectus is the big 6.3-inch super AMOLED QHD+ display with 1440 x 2960p resolution and S Pen support. The phone will have dedicated slot at the bottom for S Pen to take the stylus in and out like the previous models. It is also said to have 18.5:9 aspect ratio similar to the Galaxy S8 series. In other words, the Galaxy Note 8 will have a design similar to the Galaxy S8, but in a bigger form.

The Galaxy Note 8 is also said boast IP68 dust-and-water resistant certifications. This means the users can take the Galaxy Note8 for a dip in the swimming pool (freshwater, not sea or ocean) and take pictures/answer calls for 30 minutes up to five-feet underwater.

Furthermore, the Galaxy Note8 will boast Iris scanner and fast wireless charging features, as well.

Samsung Galaxy Note8: Camera, storage, RAM and battery capacity

As per the recent reports, Galaxy Note8 will come packed with two 12 MP cameras (Wide-angle lens with f/1.7 aperture and dual-pixel autofocus + Telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2x Optical Zoom) with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), and a wide-angle 8MP snapper with f/1.7 aperture on the front.

The Samsung device will also be the company's first flagship device to come with 6GB RAM and depending on the region of sale, it will come with 10nanometer class Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or Samsung Exynos 9985 octa-core. Both the models will house a a 3,300mAh battery with Type C USB-based quick charging port and fast wireless charging capability.

Samsung is expected to offer Galaxy Note8 in four vivid colours—Midnight Black, Maple Gold, Deep Ocean Blue and Orchid Grey.

After getting unveiled on August 23 in New York, Samsung Galaxy Note8 is expected to hit stores next day in select markets for around $1000.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Note8 might hit stores in select markets sooner than anticipated

Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on Samsung products.