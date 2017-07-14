One of the Bollywood's favourite on-screen couples, Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez, were rumoured to feature in Kick 2. But the recent buzz is that the duo will not appear in the sequel, but will share screen space in Remo D'Souza's dance movie.

Though Remo had confirmed earlier about his collaboration with Salman, he didn't reveal the lead actress of the film. However, Salman has confirmed that it's Jacqueline who is set to recreate the chemistry with her Kick co-star.

Salman told DNA: "Yes, Remo's film will have Jacqueline and me. She's a superbly talented dancer and she will do a brilliant job."

This film will also have a kid in a key role alongside Salman. The team is in search of a nine-year-old who will star with the superstar. Salman had previously with child actors in Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Tubelight.

The Remo D'Souza-directorial will feature Salman in the role of a father. The Tubelight actor said: "My character, in the film, is a widower, who has a nine-year-old daughter. He has promised his dead wife that he will fulfil every wish made by his daughter."

"She wants him to participate in a dance competition and enrols his name for it. For the competition, he has to learn to dance. Jackie trains me to do that. Bas dance film karna baaki tha, ab woh bhi kar liya," he added.

The shooting for this dance flick will begin sometime early next year, soon after the release of Tiger Zinda Hai. Meanwhile, both Jackie and Salman are prepping in different dance forms for the film.