At a time when Samsung fans all around the world are eagerly waiting for the company's upcoming Galaxy Note 8, which is highly rumoured to launch on August 23, a set of leaked renders of the handset raised the excitement to another level on Friday.

A Twitter leakster, who goes by the name of Ice universe, posted three renders of what was claimed to be the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. The alleged renders, however, showed only the front of the upcoming device while its back is still shrouded in mystery, despite the abundance of recent leaks.

We obviously can't say if we are looking at the genuine Galaxy Note 8. However, given the phone's design is likely to be similar to that of the Galaxy S8, it's safe to assume that the final version of Samsung's next-generation phablet will look very similar, if not the same.

While the leaked Galaxy Note 8 design is hugely inspired by the Galaxy S8, there are a few notable differences. The bottom bezel in the renders looks slightly larger than what we have seen on the Galaxy S8 and S8+.

Moreover, the leaked images show that the phone is less curvy than the Galaxy S8 models while the corners of the display are sharply rounded, unlike the ones on the Galaxy S8 and S8+. On top, the phone apparently has many sensors, including the front-facing camera, the Iris Scanner and the EarPiece.

Is this the real deal?

Samsung's official renders usually carry the device's launch date. But the date on the leaked renders, as pointed out by SamMobile, says July 13, suggesting that this is not the final version of the Galaxy Note 8.

Rumours are rife that Samsung could launch the Galaxy Note 8 on August 23. However, nothing is confirmed at this point of time.

What also suggests that this is not an official render from Samsung itself is the phone's low battery level as shown in the images.

Yes, you'll have to agree with @OnLeaks when he has this to say:

Just a lil tip for ya. Due to obvious #MarketingPsychology principles, u'll never see an as much low-loaded battery on official renders...? pic.twitter.com/5so2WglHMa — OnLeaks (@OnLeaks) July 14, 2017

Most likely specs

The Galaxy Note 8 is likely to sport a 6.3-inch edge-to-edge AMOLED display with the same 18.5:9 aspect ratio that we have already seen in the Galaxy S8 and S8+. The device is expected to feature Exynos 8895 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processors, coupled with 6GB of RAM.

The device could also feature dual rear cameras with 12MP sensors and optical image stabilization support. The phone may also have a 3300mAh battery, which is 200mAh smaller than the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7.

Coming back to the leaked renders, do you think these are indeed the official Galaxy Note 8 renders? If not, will you be happy if the final Galaxy Note 8 carries a similar design?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.