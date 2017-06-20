It has only been a month since the release of Priyanka Chopra's debut Hollywood movie Baywatch and she has already started shooting for her next international project -- A Kid Like Jake. Recently, photos from the sets of the film were leaked online and it showed PeeCee looking stunning as usual.

Priyanka looked beautiful in a cut-off-shoulder orange dress. She kept her hair open and wore round sunglasses accompanied with blue strap sandals. The first-look proves that Priyanka is ready for another killer performance.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra beats Wonder Woman Gal Gadot to become world's most popular actor on social media

A Kid Like Jake is directed by Silas Howard and features Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures), Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory) and Claire Danes (Homeland). She will reportedly play the role of a single mother in the film.

"We live in a world that cherishes a child's uniqueness while paradoxically punishing difference. I'm interested in the ways that, even when acting out of love, people can do harm when confronted with the fear of the uncontrollable," the director told Deadline.

"How does a parent balance those intense pressures? These tensions fascinate me both as a filmmaker and as someone with intimate knowledge of our culture's fixation on policing gender."

Meanwhile, Priyanka will have another busy year in the US. After Baywatch and A Kid Like Jake, she has signed her third Hollywood film and also will be working on her TV show. Priyanka's third Hollywood project is titled Isn't It Romantic and features Rebel Wilson, Adam Devine and Liam Hemsworth.

On the other hand, her TV series Quantico has been renewed for season 3 and will go on floors soon. The show will return with the third season with only 13 episodes.