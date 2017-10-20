Amid ongoing rumours that Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus could launch its next-generation handset OnePlus 5T soon, a set of images has leaked online, purportedly showing the front and rear renders of the upcoming phone. The latest leak is also in line with recent reports saying that the OnePlus 5T will feature a full screen design with 18:9 aspect ratio.

The company released the OnePlus 5 with dual rear cameras after other Chinese brands like Huawei, OPPO, Vivo and Xiaomi launched their own smartphones with similar camera capabilities. If rumours of a full screen OnePlus 5T are to be believed, the company will once again follow its Chinese counterparts by launching a near bezel-less phone.

As it can be seen in the first leaked render, the much anticipated OnePlus 5T is likely to feature a full screen design. The upper and lower bezels of the upcoming phone could be smaller when compared to the OnePlus 5 while the side bezels could also be made slimmer. In addition, the home button below the display is also missing in the render.

Although the backside of the handset looks pretty much the same as the OnePlus 5, there is one key difference. The rear render of the OnePlus 5T included a square-shaped fingerprint reader just above the company logo while the horizontally stacked dual rear cameras at the top-left corner looked exactly the same as the current model.

When it comes to camera specs, reports suggest that the upcoming OnePlus 5T will come with the same camera sensors as the existing model. However, the company may add optical image stabilization to the rear dual cameras on the OnePlus 5T.

According to recent rumours, OnePlus 5T will feature a bigger 6-inch screen with 2160 x 1080p resolution, resulting in an aspect ratio of 18:9. Some reports also said that the handset may not feature the standard 3.5mm audio jack.

Rumours of OnePlus preparing to launch the OnePlus 5T started gaining momentum after recent reports about the unavailability of the OnePlus 5 in the US hit the web. A tweet by Carl Pei, the co-founder of OnePlus, earlier this week hinting that the company has stopped the production OnePlus 5 also sparked speculation that a new model is in the works.

An alleged OnePlus 5T launch invite for a November 5 event also surfaced a few days ago. But, the company later denied the authenticity of the invite.