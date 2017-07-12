Following in the footsteps of Jessica Jones and Daredevil, Luke Cage season 2 will also return to Netflix very soon as the filming for the season 2 has already started last month. And, new videos have started emerging on various social media platforms.

The new videos show Mike Colter aka Luke Cage in a hoodie riddled with bullet holes. This is the same jacket he wore for another Marvel-Netflix series The Defenders. The filming for Luke Cage season 2 is currently going on in Brooklyn's Crown Heights neighbourhood.

Luke Cage will be directed by Elementary helmer Lucy Liu. Praising her role as a director, Luke Cage executive producer Jeph Loeb stated, "When you're dealing with a bulletproof man, it helps if you have a bulletproof director. Lucy brings a keen eye, a superb sense of story, and an obvious love of actors. She is rocking Luke Cage 2."

As per a report by BuzzFeed, Lucy Liu said working with such a passionate and fearless team is an honour. "What a thrill to collaborate with Marvel and Netflix, two industry titans, who paint our world with inspiring stories and beguiling characters," Liu said.

Take a look at the set videos of Luke Cage season 2 here.

When Luke Cage is strutting on your block pic.twitter.com/CMt3yJUvcu — Kyle Ligman (@KyleLigman) July 6, 2017

Two new actors Mustafa Shakir (The Deuce) and Gabrielle Dennis (Insecure, Rosewood) have recently been cast as John Mclver aka Bushmaster and Tilda Johnson as Nighshade respectively. Simone Missick, Rosario Dawson, Alfre Woodard, and Theo Rossi are also part of the cast.

Prior to that, Luke Cage is set to reprise his role in upcoming Marvel's The Defenders-- a superhero crossover of all four street superheroes including Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Iron Fist (Finn Jones), and Daredevil (Charlie Cox). It is set to arrive on Netflix on August 18 at 12.01 am PT.