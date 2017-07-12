The much-awaited Kareena Kapoor Khan's movie Veere (Veerey) Di Wedding is set to go on floors this August. The Rhea Kapoor movie will feature Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsania and Kareena.

Bebo recently spoke about the flick and it will make you eager for its release. Kareena seems to have revealed the story of Veere Di Wedding to Mumbai Mirror as she said that the film will be about her character's wedding.

She said: "I'm possessive about my friends and this film reflects that side of me. It's the story of four girls who attend my wedding and all the dhamaal that it involves. It showcases women and their emotions. It's the right time to do this kind of film."

It's said that the first schedule of Veere Di Wedding will start in Delhi and a major portion of the film will be shot there.

An insider had told Mirror: "Shashanka (Ghosh) and his team have done extensive recce in Delhi where the major portion of the film is set. The first schedule will be a smaller one of a few days, after which they will mostly head to Bangkok for the second schedule."

Meanwhile, Kareena is busy shedding her pregnancy weight before the shoot begins. Last month, it was reported that Bebo will also be seen in a biopic which will be directed by Omung Kumar.

Fans are eagerly waiting for Kareena in Veere Di Wedding and in fact, Bebo is waiting to start the shooting soon. She has reportedly turned down Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie with Aanand L Rai for Rhea Kapoor's flick.

She was offered the role which Anushka Sharma is playing currently. "The filmmaker offered the role to Kareena, but her dates were clashing with Veerey Di Wedding. Also, she did not want to start shooting immediately post motherhood as she wanted to lose all the weight that she had gained. That's how (Aanand L) Rai approached Anushka for the role and she was on board," a source had told DNA.