Apple is expected to unveil three new smartphones including the iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus and the flagship iPhone 8 sometime in September or October. Recently, there has been a flurry of leaks pertaining to the iPhone 8 design details while this is the first leak giving us a glimpse of the iPhone 7s Plus via a leaked photo of a dummy unit.

Prolific tipster Slashleaks has showcased the iPhone 7s Plus dummy unit in leaked close-up snapshots, besides revealing the internals of the iPhone 8 in a leaked x-ray photo which is reportedly captured by a Foxconn employee, during the EVT stage of the handset.

A closer look at the iPhone 7s Plus leaked photos suggests that it carries the same design language as its predecessor (iPhone 7) while also incorporating a glass casing around its body to support wireless charging akin to the iPhone 8. The latest leak also confirms that the iPhone 7s Plus will feature the same horizontally-aligned rear dual-camera setup like the last-gen iPhone 7 Plus.

The leak also confirms that the iPhone 7s Plus will come with power-packed hardware, including faster internals and an enhanced rear camera. The iPhone 7s Plus is touted to look very similar to the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7s. Consequently, this design similarity with the iPhone 7 series could put off some prospective buyers and force them to buy the revolutionary iPhone 8 instead.

Coming to the key iPhone 8 specs, we already know that it supports OLED display with bezel-less design, wireless charging, quick charging capability, 3D facial scanner, and a vertical dual-camera setup on the rear.