Rumours were rife that Samsung might reduce the capacity of Galaxy Note8's battery, just to be on a safer side and avoid Galaxy Note7-like fiasco. But, there was no concrete evidence to suggest by how much the company has decreased the load. Now, an image claimed to be of Galaxy Note8's battery has surfaced online revealing the capacity.

Slash Leaks has posted new images of Galaxy Note8's Li-ion batteries confirming that the device will have 3,300mAh. It is almost six percent less than Galaxy Note7 (3,500mAh).

The percentage might look like a small number, but it can have a significant effect on the size and design of the battery. It has to be noted that Galaxy Note7 had minute flaws, which were apparently overlooked by Samsung R&D engineers and look what happened.

Having learnt valuable lessons from the incident, Samsung has set up a broad range of internal quality and safety measures to improve the product safety, including the 8-Point Battery Safety Check (BSC) and additional protocols like multi-layer safety measures. Galaxy Note8 will undergo these tests before getting the nod for mass production.

Samsung Galaxy Note8: What we know so far

As per the information gathered so far, Galaxy Note8 will flaunt 6.3-inch QHD+ (1440 x 2960p) resolution display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio.

Under-the-hood, it will come packed with 6GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, 10 nanometer class Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (or Samsung Exynos 9985 depending on the region of sale) octa-core and a 3,300mAh battery with Type C USB-based quick charging port and fast wireless charging.

It is also expected to be Samsung's first flagship phone to house two cameras. It will have dual 12 MP cameras (Wide-angle lens with f/1.7 aperture and dual-pixel autofocus + Telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2x Optical Zoom) with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), and on the front, a wide-angle 8MP snapper with f/1.7 aperture.

Samsung is slated to unveil Galaxy Note8 on August 23 in New York. It is expected to cost around $1,000 and hit stores in mid-September.

