Samsung Galaxy S8 Active returns to spotlight with a freshly leaked training manual, which actually confirms several details that were revealed earlier today in a high-quality image render posted by prolific tipster Evan Blass. The latest leak lends credence to previous leaks as it confirms several details from a Samsung employee's training manual for the S8 Active.

As per the confirmed details in the manual, the S8 Active comes with a 5.8in Super AMOLED screen with Gorilla Glass 5 protection, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor paired with 4GB RAM, a 12MP dual rear camera, 8MP front-facing selfie camera, 64GB of internal storage with microSD expansion slot, a larger 4,000mAh battery and support for running Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box.

Other key features of the S8 Active include IP68 water resistant capability and military-grade body with MIL-STD-810G endurance rating. On the connectivity front, the handset is expected to support Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, NFC, MST and A-GPS Glonass.

According to Android Police, the leak also confirms that Samsung's digital assistant aka Bixby will get a dedicated button on the S8 Active akin to the Galaxy S8, wherein it will be placed below the volume rocker button.

There is no mention of the handset's availability or pricing details in the leaked internal manual for the S8 Active. However, it is expected to be exclusive to AT&T in the US as was the case with older Active models.