A video has come up on YouTube that shows an apparently drunk Salman Khan singing a song along with some of his friends.

In the video titled "Salman khan singing after drinking. Leaked", shirtless Salman can be seen having some fun time with his friends. Bottles of alcohol can also be seen in the video.

From Salman's appearance and hairstyle, it's clear the video was from a long time ago. The superstar is seen trying to remember lyrics of an old song, and a friend, apparently composer Sajid Wajid, is helping him out.

Although Salman's drinking habit is not a secret, such private videos rarely get leaked online. The video was published on YouTube long back in 2014, but looks like it's suddenly getting the attention.

While some have been slamming the actor for his drinking habit, some others are trying to defend him saying he was just having some fun time with friends. Many commented on his apparent angry face while singing the song.

Nevertheless, the leaked video has gone viral with over 5 lakh views, 2,000 likes and 300 dislikes as of this writing.

On the work front, Salman is busy shooting for his next film Tiger Zinda Hai that also features Katrina Kaif. Directed by Alia Abbas Zafar, the sequel of Ek Tha Tiger reportedly have Hollywood style action sequences.

It is one of the most awaited movies of this year, and rightly so. After the debacle of Tubelight, fans of Salman are eagerly waiting to see the actor bounce back with a box office hit. Watch the video of Salman's funny antics after drinking: