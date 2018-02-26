A new report reveals that the upcoming season of Netflix show Stranger Things will add three new faces while the entire production team is gearing up to begin filming for Season 3 this spring.

According to The Hashtag Show, the Hawkins town seems to be little crowded in the upcoming season as they learned from an insider about the three new residents of the town. Not just that, they also managed to gather the detailed character details of those three characters — Mayor Larry Kline, Bruce, and Patricia Brown.

Take a look at the character descriptions here.

"Mayor Larry Kline." Described as a classic, 80's style slick politician, "Kline" is described as pathetic and driven only by his own interests. The studio is looking for a male, 40s-60s, to fill the role. "Bruce." A morally compromised news reporter in his 50s, "Bruce" was described as outwardly sexist, overweight and bedraggled. "Patricia Brown." "Patricia" seems to be filing the role of the sweet, neighborhood elder. The studio is looking for a woman in her 70s for the role which will see her spending a lot of time tending to her garden and offering her advice to the neighborhood kids.

Given that, Stranger Things Season 3 is expected to start filming in Atlanta from mid-April through early October. However, the show's focus will remain on the kids Eleven, Mike, Dustin, Lucas, Will and also Chief Jim Hopper. The season will be compiled of eight episodes in total.

Recently in an interaction with Glamour, director Shawn Levy hinted that the third season of Stranger Things is going to give a much-needed rest to Will Byers.

"We're going to give Will a break," Levy said. "We're not going to put Will through hell for a third season in a row. He'll be dealing with stuff, but he won't be at rock bottom the way we forced the amazing Noah Schnapp to play."