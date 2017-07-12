Indian actress Priyanka Chopra is clearly ruling Hollywood, from ABC's Quantico to her recent debut movie Baywatch, the 34-year-old actress has recently started shooting for her third Hollywood project Isn't It Romantic?.

While shooting for the film has begun in the New York City, a few exclusive set photos have made their way online which revealed the look of Chopra's character. PeeCee was seen flaunting her enviable figure in a flirty pink number in the set photos. Her cold-shouldered bright pink ensemble features a plunging neckline that puts her assets on the display. She completed her look with a pair of high heels.

Under the direction of Todd Strauss-Schuldon, the rom-com has a stellar cast including Priyanka Chopra (Baywatch), Liam Hemsworth (Hunger Games), Rebel Wilson (Pitch Perfect), Adam Devine (Modern Family, Pitch Perfect).

One of the leaked photos shows actor Adam Devine performing the Heimlich manoeuvre on the Bollywood diva during the filming of the movie.

Isn't It Romantic? is expected to release on Valentine's Day in 2019 and stars Priyanka Chopra as a yoga ambassador Isabella. Besides that, Rebel Wilson plays the role of a New York City architect, Hemsworth as a handsome client named Blake, and Rebel Wilson as Josh (Wilson's best friend).

The Quantico actress also took to Instagram to share a clip from the movie sets, captioning: "So much fun beating the heat with all u guys!" Besides this, the actress has also begun shooting for her second Hollywood flick A Kid Like Jake.

