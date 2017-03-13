Lazio are no longer in the title race with 17 points behind table-toppers Juventus, but Biancocelesti have their eyes set on the Champions League spot. The fight for the CL spot is going to be a close one with Lazio at 53 points. A win against Torino on Monday will help them overtake Inter Milan, who have 54 points. Hence, this race to feature in Europe's elite competition makes Lazio's clash against Torino all the more exciting.

Lazio and Torino Lazio have won four of their last five matches and Torino have only lost once in their last five. Both teams are aware of the tough task that lies ahead of them.

Lazio have some incredible players in their line-up including Ciro Immobile, Felipe Anderson and Lucas Biglia. The team will rely on Immobile's scoring ability going into the Monday match.

Meanwhile, Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi is treating the match like a final.

"We are certainly in good shape at the moment and achieved some important results, but we need to confirm our status. I want to see us play at 100 per cent for the entire 95 minutes, without fail, because this is a very important match. We want to stay up there and that means this is like a Final," Football Italia quoted the manager as saying.

"We have to take it one game at a time, that way we can have no regrets. It'll be a huge battle for Europe and especially the top three, but I have faith, as I saw my players in training," he added.

Lazio might be a strong team, but there is no way Lazio can take Torino lightly. Torino have quality players, including red hot striker Andrea Belotti, in their squad. Manager Sinisa Mihajlovic will need all his big players especially Belotti to fire on all cylinders to climb the table. If they collect three points, they can go above Sampdoria in the Serie A standings.

The contest between Lazio and Torino could be a battle between two quality strikers, Immobile and Belotti. These two strikers can play an important role in helping their team win the Serie A battle.

Where to watch live

Lazio vs Torino is scheduled to kick off at 8.45 pm local time (1.15 am IST, 2.45 pm EST, 7.45 pm GMT).

INDIA: TV: Sony ESPN. Live streaming: Sony Liv

ITALY: TV: Sky Calcio 1. Live streaming: Sky Go Italia

UK: TV: BT Sport 3. Live streaming: BT Sport Live

USA: TV: Bein Sports, RAI International. Live streaming: Bein Sports Connect