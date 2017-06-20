Laylat al-Qadr is one of the holiest periods during the month of Ramadan, and it falls on the last 10 nights of the holy month. The period commemorates the night when Allah revealed the first verses of the Quran to Prophet Mohammed.

This year, Laylat al-Qadr falls on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, and is considered by Muslims to be the holiest night of the year, as they pray for forgiveness.

The night is also referred as the 'Night of Destiny' or the 'Night of Power' by many. It is believed that on the night of Laylat al-Qadr, God marks people's fates for the following year. Therefore many Muslims gather together and pray during the night for the lord's forgiveness and salvation.

Many believe that if they pray throughout the night on Laylat al-Qadr, all their sins will be forgiven by Allah. Prayers offered during Lailat al Qadr are believed in Islam to be better and more efficacious than a thousand prayers made on any other day, as this is when angels descend on earth.

On this occasion, Muslims are known spend the whole night in prayers and in reciting verses from the Quran.

The two holiest Islamic sites, Mecca and Medina, the shrines will hold special prayers throughout the night for Laylat al Qadr and seek god's mercy.

Here's where you can watch the holy prayers at the night of Laylat al Qadr live:

The prayers offered at Mecca can be watched here.

The prayers offered at Medina can be watched here.