After claiming she's pregnant with Drake's baby, Instagram model Layla Lace has publicly slammed the rapper for allegedly threatening her via text messages.

Also read: Bella Thorne goes into 'sheer' wooing mode as she tries to entice Kristen Stewart?

Most of her anger seems to be directed at Drake's friend DJ Spade, who introduced the duo.

"LIKE WOW YOU ALREADY F***ED UP BY BRINGING A FEMALE THAT YOU ONLY MET IN 2 DAYS AROUND YA MANS !!!" she wrote in an Instagram post. "YOU LOOKING BAD OUT HERE !!! @djspadenyc."

"DON'T BE MAD CAUSE YOU GOT EXPOSED TOO!!! WHEN YOU AND YA MANS ARE READY TO STOP SENDING ME THREATENING TEXT MESSAGES I'M HERE !!!!

Layla's Instagram account has since been made private.

Drake is yet to respond to the news he's going to be a father. Layla has also accused Drake of not reaching out to her after she revealed she was pregnant.

"So I guess still in this era this is the new thing that after you tell a dude you pregnant they stop answering they phone!!!" Layla wrote in an Instagram post. "One lesson i have learned out of this whole situation is to never be so naive when a guy disrespect you!!! Like tou dont even have to do nothing wrong to this man its really unbelievable how he will just feed you with lies and hurt you for No reason."

Drake, in the meantime, is said to be busy with his new flame Jorja Smith, the only female vocalist on his album More Life.

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Mar 20, 2017 at 7:13pm PDT

"It's no surprise he's fallen for Jorja, she's absolutely gorgeous and an amazing singer," a source told The Sun. "He's been championing her a little too strongly… He's brought her out on stage at his UK gigs and Instagramming about her a lot. So when Jorja started confessing to friends there was a romance brewing, it didn't' come completely out the blue."