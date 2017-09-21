All the four grand slams might have been done with, but the excitement among tennis fans still remain alive. There is a sense of anticipation with the first ever Laver Cup, which will witness Team Europe and Team World battle it out over the weekend.

Laver Cup may be trying to emulate Ryder Cup, which is a well-known golf competition, with a team format held over three days. Will it be able to achieve the success level of Ryder Cup?

Though it might be too early to arrive at a conclusion, the Laver Cup has all the ingredients, with some of the best players competing in the inaugural edition.

The presence of top players including Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Nick Kyrgios and some young guns like Alexander Zverev will make the competition even more special. With Federer and Nadal set to play together as mixed doubles partners, it will be a special moment for both the players too.

Team Europe and Team World comprise of six players each. The competition will include both the singles and doubles contest. One singles match and three doubles contest will be played on one particular day.

The point-format is really interesting, with the winner earning one point for his team on Friday, two on Saturday and Sunday seems to be the bumper day, with three points on the offing.

Team News

Team Europe: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Alexander Zverev, Marin Cilic, Dominic Thiem and Tomas Berdych.

Captain: Bjorn Borg, vice-captain: Thomas Enqvist

Team World: Sam Querrey, John Isner, Nick Kyrgios, Jack Sock, Francis Tiafoe and Denis Shapovalov.

Captain: John McEnroe, vice-captain: Patrick McEnroe

One look at both the teams and Team Europe seems to have a huge advantage with the star players in their squad, including Federer and Nadal. The likes of Zverev and Thiem makes their team further strong.

Team World need to play out of their skin to beat Europe, but the latter cannot afford to take it easy as the players have not experienced such kind of format, which could be tricky as well.

Schedule

Friday

Day session — 1 pm local (4:30 pm IST)

Singles matches 1 and 2

Night session — 7 pm local (10:30 pm IST)

Singles match 3 and doubles match 4

Saturday

Day session — 1 pm local (4:30 pm IST)

Singles matches 5 & 6

Night session — 7 pm local (10:30 pm IST)

Singles match 7 and doubles match 8

Sunday

Day session — 12 pm (3:30 pm IST)

Singles matches 9, 10 & 11 and doubles match 12

How to watch it live

India: TV: D Sports

US: TV: Tennis Channel: Live streaming: Tennis Channel

UK: Sky Sports and Euro Sport. Live streaming: Eurosport Player

Australia, Argentina: TV: ESPN International

Africa: Supersport

Global live streaming is available on the official website.