Malayalam movie Lavakusha, starring Neeraj Madhav, Aju Varghese and Biju Menon, finally released across Kerala on Thursday, October 12. The movie was earlier slated to hit the screens on September 22, but was postponed due to unknown reasons.

Plot of Lavakusha

Lavakusha revolves around two happy-go-lucky friends, Lavan and Kushan. Things take a turn when they are approached by a mysterious guy and girl, who influence their lives in many ways. How Lavan and Kushan overcome the problems forms the crux of the movie.

Watch Lavakusha teaser

In the Gireesh Mano directorial, Neeraj and Aju appear in titular roles Lavan and Kushan, and Biju is also seen in an important character. This is the second movie helmed by Gireesh after the 2013 movie Ne Ko Njaa Cha.

With Lavakusha, actor Neeraj makes his debut as a writer, while Gopi Sunder has composed the music and background score of the comedy thriller.

The two songs - Ayyappantamma sung by lead actors and Ente Kayyil Onnumilla - have opened to a positive response from the audience.

Though the team of Lavakusha has released its teaser featuring Aju and Neeraj, the actors have revealed that it has no connection with the storyline of the film, which has bagged a clean U certificate from the regional censor board.

Check out what viewers have to say about Lavakusha movie here:

The cast and crew of Lavakusha have arrived at Savitha theatre in Kochi.

