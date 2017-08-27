Home-bred smartphone-maker Lava International Ltd. has announced a new scheme that offers an extended warranty on several of its smartphones and feature-mobiles in the country.

The company's new warranty policy is applicable to Lava devices bought on August 26 and later. Lava will validate the date of device's purchase on the basis of Handset activation (Tertiary Sales) date captured in Lava system/Original Proof of Purchase of the device.

Furthermore, Lava, which has currently over 1,000 authorised repair centres, intends to expand to more cities and promises to offer good after-sale services.

The news comes amidst the intense rivalry from Chinese smartphone-makers such as Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo, which were nowhere near the top five mobile-makers chart a year ago, have gained significant market share and displaced local players like Micromax, Karbonn Mobiles and Lava.

With the extended warranty announcement, Lava International Ltd, is poised to win back the lost patrons and reverse the company's fortune for good.

"We are presumably the first Indian mobile phone brand to launch 2-Year Warranty offer on such a wide portfolio of devices. This offer exhibits the confidence we have in the reliability of our products and the focus that we put in quality control at every stage of product development," NDTV Gadgets 360 cited Gaurav Nigam, senior vice president, head of product, Lava International, as saying.

Buy a Lava Phone, and stay worry free for 2 years! T&C apply: https://t.co/E2HJl37MPJ pic.twitter.com/eQHtaDCczm — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) August 26, 2017

Here is Lava's two-year mobile device warranty description:

The warranty period for the Lava mobile device is two (2) years

For embedded parts such as display unit (Touch panel, LCD, OGS(One Glass Solution)/OCA(Optically clear adhesive) assembly of touch panel and LCD) the warranty is twelve (12) months

For removable parts and accessories such as battery, charger and headset, earphones and cosmetic(including but not limited to Front cover, back cover, battery cover, volume key and power key) parts is six (6) months from the date of purchase.

[Note: Warranty of the Handset / Accessory is subject to technical & physical verification at Lava's Service center as per the parameters prescribed by LAVA. "LAVA" shall have the sole discretion in rejecting the same, if the Handset /Accessory is not found to be covered under warranty.]

List of Lava mobiles eligible for two years warranty:

Two Year warranty offer is applicable on purchases made on or after August 26, 2017 on selected models: Lava A52, A44, A77, A97, A97 IPS, A97 IPS Signature, A97 2GB, A97 2GB+, Z10, Z 10_3GB, Z25, Captain N1, Captain K1+, ARC 105, ARC One+, KKT 9s, ARC 101, KKT Pearl, KKT 34 Power, KKT 40Power+, Spark i7, Spark Curvy+ and all future launches henceforth.