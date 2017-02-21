- Play Massive fire destroys dozens of homes in Lagos
Lauri Love: Hacker facing 99 years in US prison opens up about extradition nightmare
Alleged computer hacker Lauri Love speaks to IBTimes UK about his ongoing extradition battles with the US government, which has accused him of attempting to infiltrate the computer networks of numerous federal agencies including the FBI, Department of Defense and Nasa. We met up at The Occupation, a squat based in a seemingly affluent area of London, just around the corner from Buckingham Palace.
