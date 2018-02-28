Tennis legend Roger Federer was expected to turn heads at the Laureus World Sports Awards 2018. He did that in his unique classy way, making it look all so easy, just as he has done for the last two decades on the tennis court.

The 36-year-old Swiss maestro picked two trophies at the award ceremony in Monaco on Tuesday to create a milestone. Federer has six awards now — the highest in the history of the award ceremony.

The oldest player to become the World No 1 in tennis bagged two awards on the night — the World Sportsman of the Year, beating Cristiano Ronaldo, Lewis Hamilton and Rafael Nadal, among other nominees, and the Best Comeback of the Year award, beating FC Barcelona, who were one of the nominees.

"I didn't believe I would ever come back to this level," Federer was quoted as saying by BBC Sport. "The year I had was something else. This means the world to me.

"The comebacks are always extremely emotional. Last year was a dream come true," said Federer.

Serena Williams, who has won the World Sportswoman of the Year yet again, has a total of five Laureus trophies. Nadal, meanwhile, has three awards.

Laureus World Sports Awards 2018: Full list of winners