TVS Motor Company decided to unveil its new two-wheeler on February 5. Though the company is tight-lipped about its upcoming two-wheeler, multiple reports indicate the model in question will be a sports scooter based on the Graphite concept which TVS unveiled at Auto Expo 2014.

Though the upcoming sports scooter will be based on the Graphite it will get the production name Ntorq 125 reports Bikewale. TVS had showcased another concept with the similar sounding name, Entorq 125 at the Auto Expo 2016 while there is no news on the further development of the concept. Hence, it looks like the company may opt Ntorq name for its upcoming sports scooter.

TVS Motor Company has recently teased a video of its upcoming two-wheeler. The 12-seconds teaser shows T-shaped LED tail light while the audio gives a clear idea about the throaty exhaust note.

The production-spec Graphite is expected to be a performance scooter, a segment which TVS is yet to foray. The Graphite is expected to draw power from a 125cc engine that will develop around 11.5hp.

The spy shots of the upcoming scooter suggest it will flaunt digital instrument cluster, external fuel filler cap, engine kill switch, aluminium foot pegs and grab rails. The scooter also boasts off petal disc brake and alloy wheels.

To woo the young audience, the Graphite based Ntorq will feature an aggrieve bodywork with a front apron in line with Yamaha RayZ. The rear of the scooter in the spy shots indicate it will have a sharp, swept-back look.

The Graphite concept was packed with an array of cool features like AMT gearbox with paddle shifters, LED console, clip-on handlebars and dual-channel ABS. If these features make into production-spec, it will be the biggest USP for the scooter. TVS will have to really work on providing all these features in an affordable package.