TVS Motor Company's flagship motorcycle Akula 310 is reportedly nearing closer to launch. The fully-faired motorcycle had hit the road for testing soon after it's unveiling as concept at Auto Expo 2016. Now, the vehicle has been snapped without camouflage for the first time.

The images of Akula 310 from dealer stock yard have been seen on blogs, Facebook groups and forums since Friday. It looks like the track-bred fully-faired motorcycle does justice to the drool-worthy concept. The motorcycle wears blue shade and comes with twin projector headlamps along with upside down front forks. The vertically aligned digital instrumentation is carried as it is from the concept. The motorcycle is spotted with Pirelli tyres.

The motorcycle has been developed with the knowhow of TVS' alliance partner BMW Motorrad. It will be powered by a 310cc engine mated to a six-speed gearbox- the same engine that powers BMW G 310 R. Though the mill develops 34bhp and 28Nm of torque in the BMW bike, TVS is likely to detune the engine to keep the cost in check.

TVS has confirmed that production-spec would sport the engine breathing through a forced air fed air box to give the engine a high rev peak capability.

Akula 310 is a passion project of TVS and celebrates the 33rd anniversary of TVS as a factory team in motorsports. Hence, the motorcycle will also come with premium features such as on-board gyro cameras and a steering damper.

Akula means shark in Russian. However, the production-spec is expected to get a different name -- most likely to be Apache RTR 300. Akula will be the fastest and most powerful flagship of TVS. The launch of the motorcycle is expected in mid-2017 and it will be priced under Rs 2 lakh.