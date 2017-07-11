Tata Motors is inching closer to the launch of Nexon compact SUV, the fourth model to feature new Impact design language after the Tiago, Hexa and Tigor. The launch of the SUV has been rumoured towards the end of August or early September. However, it looks like the launch-ready Nexon will debut later this month.

A report in IndianAutosBlog claims production spec Nexon will be unveiled to the Indian media in the last week of July. The debut is expected to follow media drives. Hence, the first drive impressions on the Nexon will be up for reading in the first week of August. Tata Motors may also start accepting bookings for the compact SUV from August 1. Tata Motors is yet to officially announce any new development on the Nexon.

There were reports that Tata Motors has advanced the launch of Nexon in order to capitalise on the huge improvement in buyer sentiment following the series of price cuts after implementation of GST. Latest reports indicate the claims are true.

Tata Nexon will go up against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford Ecosport which are priced at Rs 7.23 lakh and Rs 7.1 lakh, respectively. To make Nexon competitive, Tata Motors may price it starting at under Rs 7 lakh.

Nexon has been confirmed with a 1.5-litre diesel mill mated to a six-speed manual transmission gearbox. The mill will belt out 108 bhp of power and 260 Nm of torque. The 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine is expected to join the range later.

Incorporating Impact design means the Nexon will wear signature chrome humanity line at the front. It will be flanked by a pair of projector headlamps with daytime running lamps. LED tail lamps with chrome accents, rising beltline, floating roof and 16-inch alloy wheels will lend muscular stance to the compact SUV. Nexon will come with 200-mm ground clearance. The highlight inside the cabin will be the 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system from Harman with eight speakers.

Source: IndianAutosBlog