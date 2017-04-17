After the launch of Tiago, Hexa and Tigor bearing new and contemporary Impact design philosophy, Tata Motors is gearing up for the launch of its fourth product -- Nexon. The compact SUV is scheduled to enter the market during the festive season and has been snapped sans camouflage while undergoing final tests.

Also read: Tata Nexon compact SUV makes surprise appearance at Geneva Motor Show 2017

The picture taken by chaps at TeamBHP shows the compact SUV equipped with alloy wheels, which it means it would be the top-of-the-line variant. Nexon will go up against Maruti Suzuki's hot-selling model Vitara Brezza and Ford's EcoSport. The compact SUV space is one of the bestselling car segments in India and Tata Motors knows it is not easy to crack the segment with just run of the mill products. The USP of Nexon will be the upmarket design that makes its rivals slightly outdated.

Nexon will boast of chrome 'Humanity Line' on the upper grille and feature projector headlamps with daytime running lights (DRLs). At the rear, Nexon will get LED tail lamps, a contrast tone rising beltline finisher and a floating roof.

Nexon will get plastic cladding and will also ride on 17-inch alloy wheels. The top-spec XZ trim will flaunt projector headlamps, LED DRLs and front fog lamps body-coloured mirrors with integrated LED turn indicators roof-rails.

On the inside, Nexon will get openable console with an armrest, integrated dashboard design and ergonomically-placed storage spaces. The cabin will also be packed with automatic climate control with rear AC vents, infotainment system with a dash-top touchscreen and voice-command recognition.

Nexon has been confirmed with a 1.5-litre Revotorq diesel mill mated to six-speed manual transmission gearbox. The petrol motors is expected to be 1.2-litre turbocharged unit.

Nexon might come in the price range of Rs 6.5 lakh-Rs 10 lakh and at that price point, it will be a compelling case against Vitara Brezza and EcoSport.