Nissan sub-brand Datsun had unveiled crossover concept Go Cross at Auto Expo 2016 and had garnered a lot of public interest. The production-spec version of Go Cross is rumoured to make debut in 2018. Meanwhile, a report claims that the launch ready Go Cross unveiling will be sooner than expected.

Datsun will unveil Go Cross later this month in Indonesia, reports Autonetmagz. The bookings for Go Cross is expected to start soon and deliveries will begin from January 2018, the report adds. Datsun officially has not divulged any launch date so far.

If the report is anything to go by, the India launch of Go Cross can be expected early in 2018. The Go Cross in India will go up against Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Hyundai Active i20, Toyota Etios Cross and Fiat Avventura.

If Datsun sticks to the design of the concept to the production version, the Go Cross will sport a less boxy rear design and is expected to have a higher ground clearance. The crossover will also boast of a hexagonal radiator grille, LED headlamps and fog lamps, larger alloy wheels, roof rails and a roof-mounted spoiler. In addition, skid plates at the front, rear and the sides will add butch appeal.

The crossover will be feature-packed just like its alliance partner Renault Kwid. One of the Kwid's USP is the addition of touchscreen. This is expected to be in the Go Cross too. The crossover is based on the low-cost V platform and that will help the company to price the car competitively.

Under the hood, Go Cross is likely to get a 1.2-litre three-cylinder DOHC 12-valve motor that's present in Go and the Go+. The engine is likely to be tuned to churn out 64bhp of power at 5,000rpm and 140Nm of peak torque at 4,000rpm.