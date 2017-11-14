Ever since the Akula 310 concept was presented first at Auto Expo 2016, it was there in the heart of the motor fans. No wonder, it is one of the most anticipated bikes in India. And the flagship model from TVS Motor Company has been undergoing test runs for quite some time and triggering reports that its launch is imminent.

After the unveiling of Akula 310 concept, many names have been rumoured with the production-spec bike. The Raptor and Apache RTR 300 were leading names while Apache RR 310S came into the picture later. Now leaked images of the motorcycle confirm that it will be named Apache RR 310S.

The leaked images show side profile of the Apache RR 310S and it gets a sporty design. The images confirm a sporty riding position. The bike come with body-coloured frames and the pillion footpegs are made of aluminium for weight reduction. Squint eyes can spot upside down front fork with gold touch at the front and a monoshock unit for the rear. Also seen clearly in the images is the ABS decal. The motorcycle is expected to get ABS as standard.

The overall design of the bike is in line with the patent image leaked in August. The design sketch confirms V-shaped indentation between the headlights which looks like an inspiration from the BMW S1000RR's frontal air intake. Beefier fairing and slim tail-end also seem to have been inspired by the bigger BMW models. The Apache RR 310S shares its engine, frame, swingarm, forks, brakes, wheels and controls with the BMW G 310 R.

Once launched, Apache RR310S will be the fastest and most powerful motorcycle from the house of TVS. The motorcycle will draw power from a 310cc engine mated to a six-speed gearbox. The mill will churn out 34hp of power and 28Nm of torque.

The Apache RR310S price is expected to hover around Rs 2 lakh and it will be manufactured at TVS' Hosur plant in Tami Nadu.