An exclusive making video of the Jayasurya blockbuster Aadu 2 has surfaced online. The video is a laugh riot with some really hilarious moments compiled together from the sets of the movie.

The 3 minute 41 second video showcases Jayasurya, director Midhun Manuel Thomas and producer-actor Vijay Babu in action along with other crew.

Some of the crew members are seen trying adventurous rope fight sequences. There are some funny moments in which the fighters, including Jayasurya, get messed up with ropes and dangle upside down.

The movie was noted for its adventurous, but funny action sequences.

Now, the video unveiled the hilarious behind-the-scenes incidents and it went on to become viral on social media.

The video surfaced online when Aadu 2 is going steady in the box office. The movie held a rare record in the history of Malayalam cinema for grabbing the blockbuster status even after its predecessor bombed.

According to box office reports, the movie is making up the losses of its prequel, Aadu Oru Bheekara Jeeviyanu.

Recently, the makers have turned up with a peppy success celebration song to mark the success of the movie. The song was made up of important scenes from the movie and theatre responses like Shaji Pappan's fans celebrating.

The racy number features Shaji Pappan sporting his iconic two-colored "Mundu", and rocking with his gang. The song also thanked the viewers by featuring exclusive footage of celebrations from various theaters in Kerala.

In a Facebook live video, Jayasurya and Vijay Babu addressed the viewers and thanked them for the overwhelming reception at the box office.

Jayasurya also took a light dig at Vijay Babu, saying that the producer has been suffering from a broken back after restlessly counting the money pouring in from theaters.

When asked about the courage to come up with the sequel of a flop, in a conversation with an online portal, Vijay Babu revealed the confidence he had on the entertainment value of Shaji Pappan and other characters like S.I. Sarbath Shameer, Dude, Satan Xavier, Arakkal Abu, and Pinky, the goat.

He also shared the difficulty to bargain and earn more screens for the movie in Kerala.

Earlier, the makers took strict measures to tackle those who shared video clips shot on mobile cameras from theaters. Vijay Babu had warned them to stay away from such activities in his Facebook live video.

Aadu 2 also became the second consecutive blockbuster for Jayasurya. The movie walked straight into the hit chart and actor concluded his 2017 with two hits to his credit.

Jayasurya has also cemented his reputation as the actor with a minimum guarantee in Mollywood.

His last Mollywood outing, Punyalan Private Limited, which was released on November 23, 2017, garnered critical and commercial success alike. The movie also brought good luck to director Midhun Manuel Thomas, whose second movie of 2017, Alamara, got mixed reviews.

After sweeping the Christmas box office, Aadu 2 has its outside Kerala release on January 5.