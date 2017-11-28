WhatsApp has been rolling out a lot of updates lately, and the latest WhatsApp update for iPhone brings along the ability to play YouTube videos directly within the app. The new update will allow iOS users to watch the YouTube video in a picture-in-picture (PiP) mode in the conversation page without redirecting to YouTube, so that users can continue to chat while watching the video.

The new WhatsApp for iPhone v2.17.81 which was first spotted by WABetaInfo, is now available for download on the App Store with the details regarding the changes available in the app's What's New section.

"When you receive a link to a YouTube video, you can now play it right within WhatsApp. With picture-in-picture, you can also keep watching the video while you navigate to another chat," the App Store description reads.

Earlier, when users clicked on a YouTube link, the video would open in the YouTube app installed on the phone.

The latest WhatApp for iPhone update also brings another feature that lets users lock the record button, so that they won't have to hold down the record button to record long audio messages.

"Want to easily record long Voice Messages? When recording a Voice Message, just swipe up to lock recordings, so you can continue to record without keeping your finger down," read the description.

That being said, the YouTube (PiP) feature in WhatsApp is currently disabled and according to WABetaInfo the feature may need to be enabled with a server-side switch.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also working on a new feature that will allow users to quickly switch from voice to video call while the voice call is still in progress.

According to a recent WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp is developing a new button, in a new update, that will allow users to switch from voice to video call without disconnecting the active voice call.

The recipient, however, will be able to reject the upcoming video call if he or she so intends.

"WhatsApp is also testing a feature that will allow to directly mute a video," the report added.

WhatsApp has over 200 million monthly active users in India and over 1.2 billion users worldwide.

Source: IANS