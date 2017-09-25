With the recent release of Nokia Android smartphones, it is now proved that the Finnish brand is still alive and kicking. While devices like Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 have created a lot of buzz in the tech world, both before and after release, all eyes are now on the next flagship handset, dubbed the Nokia 9, which is expected to sport a bezel-less design.

Adding to the Nokia 9 rumour mill, a new display panel has surfaced online on Monday, suggesting that the size of the Nokia 9 screen could be around 5.5 inches. The newly leaked information is in line with earlier rumours, saying that the device could feature a screen size of either 5.5 inches or 5.7 inches, according to Nokiapoweruser.

Monday's report followed some earlier rumours about the Nokia 9, claiming that the device will be equipped with an edge-to-edge 3D glass display and a virtually bezel-less design. The resolution of the phone's OLED display is likely to be QHD while the 3D glass back design is believed to be necessary for the device to incorporate wireless charging capability.

In addition, Nokia 9 is also expected to feature a dual-lens Zeiss camera, which is highly rumoured to be better than even that of the Nokia 8, which has a dual 13MP+13MP camera with Zeiss Optics on the back and a 13MP camera up front.

When it comes to other features, the Nokia 9 is likely to come with 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB ROM and IP68 certification. It may also feature an Iris scanner while there could also be a fingerprint scanner on the back, just below the rear camera.

Meanwhile, HMD Global has reportedly confirmed a Nokia 8 variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage, which may be launched for the European market on October 20. The device is expected to be available only in Polished Blue colour, with a price tag of 669 euros (around Rs. 51,700).