Just a few days back, live images of the Huawei Mate 10 Pro were leaked on Chinese social media website Weibo. We already know the specs of the Mate 10 Pro from previous leaks, but now we know the specs of the Huawei Mate 10 too, all thanks to the latest leaked image.

According to the leaked image, the Huawei Mate 10 will boast a big 6.2-inch display with a resolution of 2,160 x 1080 pixels. The phone's display will have an aspect ratio of 18:9 which suggests that the display will take up most of the phone's front.

Surprisingly though, the Huawei Mate 10 won't have a bezel-less display or a full-screen design. As suggested by the previously leaked images, the bezel-less, full-screen model would be the Huawei Mate 10 Pro instead.

The Huawei Mate 10 will be powered by Huawei's top-of-the-line HiSilicon Kirin 970 processor, which will also be powering the Huawei Mate 10 Pro.

In terms of photography, the Mate 10 will sport dual-cameras on the back with next-generation Leica Lens optics. The dual-camera setup will be quite similar to what we saw on Huawei's outgoing flagships Mate 9 and Huawei P10 - a 20MP main sensor and a 23MP monochrome unit.

The smartphone will pack a 4,000mAh Li-ion battery, the same battery capacity as its predecessors. However, the Mate 10's battery should last longer and drain much slower than Mate 9 and the Huawei P10 given the latest Kirin 970 SoC will have better battery optimization. The high-end smartphone is expected to come with Android 8.0 Oreo pre-loaded.

The Huawei Mate 10 is expected to come in three different variants depending on the storage and it will come with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM. The variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will be priced at 4,299 Yuan (Rs. 42,500 approx). The 6GB RAM/128GB ROM configuration is expected to cost 4,899 Yuan (Rs. 48,500 approx), and the top-end model with 6GB of RAM and 256GB storage will come at a price of 5,599 Yuan (Rs. 55,300 approx).

The Huawei Mate 10 was recently spotted on China Compulsory Certification (3C certification) bearing model number ALP-AL00. The charger with model number HW-050450C00 has also passed the certification and supports fast charging with 5V at 2 amps, 4.5V at 5 amps and 5V at 4.5 amps.

Meanwhile, Huawei is set to launch the Mate 10 series -- Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, Mate 10 Lite and an expensive Porsche Edition Mate 10 on October 16 at an event in Germany.