WWE fans more or less predicted a death-defying stunt from Shane McMahon as he took on Kevin Owens at the Hell in a Cell 2017 pay-per-view event on Sunday in Detroit, Michigan. That is exactly what took place and the WWF/WWE legend was stretchered off following the match, leaving plenty of fans concerned.

The 47-year-old father of two jumped from the top of the colossal hell in a cell structure, that stands in at 20ft high above the ring. Shane attempted an elbow drop on Owens, but the latter was pushed away in time by Owens' real life best friend Sami Zayn. Owens won the match in the end.

More than Sami's sudden heel turn, WWE fans got the shock of their life when Shane crash-landed in a table and soon became unconscious. The table completely broke in half, while Shane could have possibly caused more internal damage and left with a broken right hand.

WWE issued the following statement immediately:

"SmackDown LIVE Commissioner Shane McMahon has been taken to a local medical facility after leaping from the top of Hell in a Cell and crashing through an announce table during his brutal Falls Count Anywhere Hell in a Cell Match against Kevin Owens.

"A preliminary report has determined that Shane may be dealing with multiple injuries, including neck trauma, fractured ribs and a dislocated shoulder.

"While nothing has been confirmed at this time, WWE.com will continue to monitor Shane's condition."

Concerned WWE fans, catching the match live at the WWE Network, tweeted Shane to put a period on these kind of stunts. It doesn't matter what he did in his heydays like jumping from over 40ft from the steel titantron or putting his body on the line in the worst possible ways, fact is Shane has a family to take care of.

Any serious injury as he approaches the age of 50 will paralyse him for life.

Shane McMahon should probably stop jumping off of Hell In A Cell because he's FORTY SEVEN. — Spooky Dylan (@dylan_marusich) October 9, 2017

Can we make a petition to ban ShaneMcmahon from #HIAC matches? Before the guy kills himself for our entertainment... — Jack Strider (@Jack_Strider) October 9, 2017

That Shane McMahon isn't dead after that = proof he's either some kind of god, or some kind of zombie. — Ben Crystal (@Bennettruth) October 9, 2017