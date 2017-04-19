An old video has surfaced on social media in which a 'ghost' can be seen wandering outside a flat. The CCTV footage video, which dates back to January 14, was first played by a new Pakistani channel, and shows a blurred image of a man wearing a white kurta.

The channel claimed it to be the 'ghost' of late Bollywood actor Om Puri wandering outside his Mumbai house.

Puri was quite popular in Pakistan, and as if the video footage was not bizarre enough, the anchor claimed that the late actor's spirit was seeking revenge of his death from Ajit Doval, the Indian national security adviser. According to the Pakistani news channel, Doval was allegedly held responsible for Puri's death. [Read more details here]

Although the video is a few months old, it has gone viral in India after an Indian news channel played it recently. While some Twitter users believed it to be true, others ridiculed the Pakistani channel for floating bizarre theories.

Puri, 66, passed away after a heart attack on January 6. The news came as a shock to his fans and the Bollywood fraternity.

The veteran actor's career spanned over four decades, during which he made immense contribution to the Hindi cinema. He worked in several Hindi, Punjabi, Kannada, Malayalam, British and Hollywood films, and was honoured with the Padma Shri in 1990. He also won two National Awards besides several Filmfare awards.

Check out some Twitter reactions on Om Puri's 'ghost' video:

Lalitendu Nayak‏: "Pakistan mein kuchh bhi ho sakta hai Hindustan Times: Pakistani TV anchor claims seeing Om Puri's 'ghost'"

Raaji: "So many issues in our country, but aaj tak decided to tell us about the ghost of Om Puri. :)"