In a tragic incident, teenage beauty queen Sofia Magerko live streamed her death on Instagram when she and a friend were enjoying a drunken high-speed drive in Ukraine. Their car smashed head-on into a lamp post early June 29 morning killing Sofia as well as her friend Daria Medvedeva.

While Sofia is said to have died on the spot, Daria, who was at the wheel and driving erratically, died on the way to the hospital, reported Heavy. Sofia won a local beauty contest in Izyum and was quite popular on photo sharing site Instagram.

In the video, the duo is seen laughing and singing to a song playing in the car and both are seen drinking from a bottle. They are also heard talking about how much they "enjoyed life" before one of them says "Hi boys" to the camera, which is live. A loud crash is heard a few seconds later and things turn black on impact with an eerie silence.

Later bystanders seem to have found the mangled car and a man is heard saying that there is a body inside and someone has also fallen out. He is then heard calling the emergency service and says: "Please come fast, a car crash here. Izyum, Lenina street, seems that fatalities here... One girl. Two girls here."

The police have confirmed the accident but are yet to reveal the cause behind it.

Warning: Graphic content, viewers discretion advised