Last-minute Obama-era lead ammunition ban was revoked Close
One of the last actions Barack Obama took during his last full day as president was to quietly enact a ban on lead-based ammunition and fishing tackle to protect birds, animals and fish from lead poisoning. On his first day as secretary of the interior, Ryan Zinke revoked the regulation, saying it “was issued without significant communication, consultation, or coordination with affected stakeholders.”
