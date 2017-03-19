- Play Protesters call for Jeff Sessions to resign for lying under oath about contacting Russia
- Play Reporter attacked by man in Friday the 13th mask during live broadcast
-
- Play The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild trailer
- Play IBTimes UK plays 1-2-Switch on Nintendo Switch
- Play Adele attacked by mosquito swarm at Brisbane concert
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
Last-minute Obama-era lead ammunition ban was revoked
One of the last actions Barack Obama took during his last full day as president was to quietly enact a ban on lead-based ammunition and fishing tackle to protect birds, animals and fish from lead poisoning. On his first day as secretary of the interior, Ryan Zinke revoked the regulation, saying it “was issued without significant communication, consultation, or coordination with affected stakeholders.”
Most popular