Star Sri Lankan bowler Lasith Malinga, who has been out of the cricket scene for almost a year, has received a call from the Sri Lanka cricket committee to play a part in the upcoming three-match T20I series between Australia and Sri Lanka, starting February 17.

Malinga, 33, has been retained by Indian Premier League (IPL) side Mumbai Indians, ahead of IPL 2017, scheduled for an April 5 start.

The fiery pace bowler had to pull out midway from the IPL last year owing to a knee injury. Malinga has since then, not played any kind of international or domestic cricket.

After taking almost half an year off for treatment and rehabilitation, the Sri Lankan star contracted dengue in December, and his return to the team got halted again!

If he gets first team action in the upcoming T20I series in Australia, it will be for the first time since IPL 2016. And, the Mumbai Indians will be watching him closely.

Malinga's history of injuries

The injury to the left knee was the reason for his pull-out from the IPL last year. In 2008, Malinga sustained a damage in his right knee that kept him out of the Sri Lanka cricket team for as many as 16 months! It also forced him to announce a retirement from Test cricket at the age of 27.