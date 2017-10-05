Braden Matejka was with his girlfriend at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival when he was shot in the head by mass murderer Stephen Paddock.The bullet went across his skull, sparing his life to tell the tale.
Las Vegas survivor who was shot in the head recounts horror ordeal
- October 5, 2017 17:12 IST
