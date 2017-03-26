- Play Wisconsin gun attacks: 4 dead after domestic dispute triggers multiple shootings
- Play Westminster attack: ‘We wont be cowed by terrorists’ says London Mayor Sadiq Khan
-
- Play Emotional Jason Day reveals mum’s cancer battle as he withdraws from the WGC-Match Play
- Play World leaders condemn Westminster attack, offer support to Britain
- Play Brave 4-year-old saves his mums life by calling 999
- Play Brave 4-year-old saves his mums life by calling 999
- Play Little girl sneakily steals Popes hat while going in for a kiss
Las Vegas strip closed as gunman opens fire on bus
An incident on top of a Las Vegas bus has been resolved by police. A man in his 50s reportedly suddenly started shooting at other passengers. One person was killed and another was injured.Police officers were finally able to storm the bus after a four-hour stand-off. They believe the suspect may have mental health issues.
Most popular