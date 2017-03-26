Las Vegas strip closed as gunman opens fire on bus

Las Vegas strip closed as gunman opens fire on bus Close
An incident on top of a Las Vegas bus has been resolved by police. A man in his 50s reportedly suddenly started shooting at other passengers. One person was killed and another was injured.Police officers were finally able to storm the bus after a four-hour stand-off. They believe the suspect may have mental health issues.
loading image
IBT TV
Ex counter-terrorism detective reveals conflict between MPs and police over Parliament security
Most popular