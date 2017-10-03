The brother of Stephen Paddock, the Las Vegas gunman, says hes dumbfounded by what has happened. Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Hotel. He later killed himself and authorities said no motive has emerged so far.
Las Vegas shooting: Shocked, horrified, dumbfounded, says Stephen Paddocks brother
The brother of Stephen Paddock, the Las Vegas gunman, says hes dumbfounded by what has happened. Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Hotel. He later killed himself and authorities said no motive has emerged so far.
- October 3, 2017 15:03 IST
