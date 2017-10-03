Residents of Las Vegas have gathered en masse in the Nevada city to donate food and drink and give blood in the aftermath of the deadly shooting on Oct. 1. At least 59 people were killed and hundreds more injured, when 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire on crowds at the open air Route 91 Harvest festival.
Las Vegas residents help those in need after Mandalay Bay massacre
Residents of Las Vegas have gathered en masse in the Nevada city to donate food and drink and give blood in the aftermath of the deadly shooting on Oct. 1. At least 59 people were killed and hundreds more injured, when 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire on crowds at the open air Route 91 Harvest festival.
- October 3, 2017 15:35 IST
