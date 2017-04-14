The popular luxury hotel-cum-casino, Bellagio in Las Vegas caught fire on late on Thursday night (April 13). The fire was spotted on the roof of Bellagio on the south side of the lake.

Las Vegas strip closed as gunman opens fire on bus, killing person one and injuring another

At about 10:46 pm, the Clark County Fire Department received a call that a section of the Bellagio resort which was well known for its grand dancing fountain was on fire. Within a few minutes, they reached the spot and put out the fire at around 11:09 pm.

According to the fire department it was "extremely difficult" to put out the fire because of the location of the fire. A total of 77 personnel had arrived at the scene to control the fire.

Though no casualty was reported, the rush of the emergency vehicles to the spot caused a traffic jam near the resort. Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Boulevard has been closed down as a result of the fire.

Armed robbery at Bellagio

The Bellagio resort had made news on March 25, when a gang of armed robbers including a man in a pig mask opened fire inside the hotel. The group which targeted the Rolex watch shop caused panic among the tourists who fled from the resort.

Later the police locked down that part of the massive Bellagio strip and evacuated the guests.