It's not uncommon that our very sources of information sometimes carry the wrong information. One such incident was when Google and Facebook carried and "promoted" a false news just minutes after the ghastly Las Vegas Shooting attack on Sunday that reportedly killed 59 people.

Post the developments on Monday, both the companies acknowledged that some early post started doing the rounds on Google and Facebook that erroneously named a suspect in the deadly attack before they removed the posts.

Surprisingly, one of the erroneous posts got highlighted and made it to Google's "Top Stories" results while another was actively circulated by Facebook users. The interesting bit, however, is that the erroneous posts falsely identified the shooter (later identified as Stephen Paddock) as an apparently uninvolved person.

The false news was prompted by a story on a website called "The Gateway Pundit" which named a different person as the shooter. Likewise, posters on the anonymous and anarchic 4chan.org forum gave a political twist to the supposed findings by claiming that the same individual (as reported in Gateway Pundit) was the shooter and a "social democrat."

Google released a statement saying that it had highlighted 4chan.org's "Politically Incorrect" message board, where the incorrect posts appeared. 4chan's incorrect post was displayed for several hours before Google's search algorithm replaced it with more relevant results. Google also acknowledged that the post result only appeared when users entered the erroneous name as a search query. The post did not appear in Google News.

"This should not have appeared for any queries," a Google spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Facebook too said that its security team removed "The Gateway Pundit" results and other similar posts within minutes. But since Facebook's removal of the infamous post got "delayed," screenshots of the incorrect story were captured and circulated online, causing the confusion.

"We are working to fix the issue that allowed this to happen in the first place and deeply regret the confusion this caused," said a Facebook spokesman in a statement.