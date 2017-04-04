Malayalam cinema, Mammootty, Mohanlal, toddy, beef, politics, coconut, jackfruit and banana chips are the first things that come to a non-native's mind at the mention of Kerala.

Keralites are way too proud of Mollywood. Malayalam industry brings out a lot of good movies across genres and is reckoned as one of the most creative industries in India. Incidentally, some good movies in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu are remakes of super-hit Malayalam movies.

Now, you can share popular films like Manichithrathazhu, Kilukkam, Chithram, Classmates, Summer in Bethlehem, Kanmadam, Minnaram and many others with your non-Malayalee friends. Hotstar is offering subtitles for a host of superhit Malayalam movies.

The Malayalam movies that are available on Hotstar with English subtitles include Namukku Parkkan Munthiri Thoppukal, Bhoothakkannadi, Samrajyam, Aniyathipravu, Ravanaprabhu, Naran, Punjabi House, Ramji Rao Speaking, Chitram, Kilukkam, Loudspeaker, Iyer The Great, Kaiyoppu, Pazhassiraja, Kanmadam, Nandanam, Classmates, Keerthichakra, Kariyilakkattu Pole, Manu Uncle, Nirakkoottu, Nokkethadoorathu Kannum Nattu, Sreekrishnaparunthu, Appunni, Traffic, Pavithram, Ee Kanni Koodi, Sanmanassullavarkku Samadhanam, Adiyozhukkukal, Agnidevan, Summer in Bethlehem, Bhoomiyile Rajakkanmar, Aryan, Aye Auto, Amrutham Gamaya, Chandrolsavam, Oru Maravathur Kanavu, Minnaram, Beautiful, Passenger, Ustad Hotel, Pulimurugan, Oppam and Kili Poyi, among many others.

Vivek Ranjit, a popular subtitler of Malayalam movies, revealed the news on his Facebook page. "Was checking out Hotstar yesterday and was super happy to see that so many of our older favourite and classic Malayalam movies have been updated with English Subtitles. This is something I always wanted to do, and now, some noble souls at Hotstar have chosen some really good films to subtitle and are still updating many more films with subtitles [sic]."

It's time to make your non-Malayalee friends fall in love with Malayalam cinema.